Several injured in attack at Duesseldorf station; 2 arrests

(AP) -
German police say several people have been injured in an ax attack at Duesseldorf's main train station.
   A spokesman for federal police says two suspected attackers were arrested after the attack that took place at about 9 p.m. Thursday.
   Police spokesman Rainer Kerstiens told The Associated Press that more suspected attackers are believed to be on the run.
   Kerstiens says the number of people injured was around five. He was unable to say how serious their injuries were.
