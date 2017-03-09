Man pleads guilty to receipt of child pornography

A man, who received child pornography, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday.

Donald Etheredge, 51, from Cedar Rapids, was convicted of one count of receipt of child pornography.

At the plea hearing, he admitted that between 2013 and 2015 he knowingly received child pornography. He also admitted he was convicted of shipment and transportation of child pornography in the Northern District of Iowa in 2004.

Etheredge faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a $100 special assessment, and supervised release for 5 years to life following any imprisonment.