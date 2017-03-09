UPDATE: No one hurt after car crashes into Dubuque building

Police tell us no one is hurt after crashing into a Dubuque business.

Around 1:30 p.m. a young driver lost control and crashed into a business near Asbury and Holiday Drive. The driver had an instructional permit and an adult in the passenger seat.

Police say there are minor injuries, but no one was taken to the hospital.

There is significant damage to the car and business.

Our coverage partners at the Dubuque Telegraph Herald are reporting an SUV crashed into a building in Dubuque.

They say the vehicle crashed into a building at Eagle Eye Plaza near Hy-Vee.

They have a reporter on scene ; police told them they don't have any information immediately available.

We're reaching out to Dubuque Police for more information.