Judge moves cold case murder trial out of Tama County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Judge moves cold case murder trial out of Tama County

Posted: Updated:

TAMA, Iowa (AP) - A judge has ordered a cold case murder trial moved out of Tama County.

Tait Purk has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. He's accused of killing his fiancee, Cora Okonski, who vanished without a trace in 2000. Her body has never been found.

Purk's lawyer had argued in a motion that Purk couldn't get a fair trial because of publicity and other factors in Tama County. Prosecutors agreed, and a judge Tuesday ordered the trial moved to Marengo in Iowa County.

The trial is scheduled to begin May 1. Purk's serving time on unrelated federal drug and gun charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.