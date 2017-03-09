Judge moves cold case murder trial out of Tama County

TAMA, Iowa (AP) - A judge has ordered a cold case murder trial moved out of Tama County.

Tait Purk has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. He's accused of killing his fiancee, Cora Okonski, who vanished without a trace in 2000. Her body has never been found.

Purk's lawyer had argued in a motion that Purk couldn't get a fair trial because of publicity and other factors in Tama County. Prosecutors agreed, and a judge Tuesday ordered the trial moved to Marengo in Iowa County.

The trial is scheduled to begin May 1. Purk's serving time on unrelated federal drug and gun charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.