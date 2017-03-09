Gov. Branstad declares disaster emergency for four counties

Governor Terry E. Branstad has issued a disaster emergency proclamation for four counties in Eastern Iowa after severe weather.

It includes Muscatine, Appanoose, Scott, and Wayne counties. The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather.

The proclamation also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Program for qualifying residents. Potential applicants have until April 24, 2017, to submit a claim. This program provides qualifying residents with financial assistance for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and for the expense of temporary house.

The grant application is available at http://dhs.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/470-4448.pdf from the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Completed applications can be turned into the Communication Action of Eastern Iowa, 500 E. 59th Street, Davenport, Iowa, 52807, or visit their web site at https://www.caeiowa.org/