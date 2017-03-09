No. 23 Iowa St beats Oklahoma St 92-83 in Big 12 tourney

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Monte Morris was an assist shy of the second triple-double in Big 12 Tournament history, leading No. 23 Iowa State to a 92-83 victory over Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Morris finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the fourth-seeded Cyclones (21-10), who will carry their late-season season momentum into a semifinal matchup with either No. 1 Kansas or TCU.

Deonte Burton added 17 points and 10 rebounds, Naz Mitrou-Long had 14 points and Darrell Bowie had 13 for Iowa State, which has won seven of its last eight. The only defeat was to No. 11 West Virginia.

Juwan Evans poured in 29 points for the Cowboys (21-11). But except for his backcourt mate Jeffrey Carroll, who had 21 points, the sophomore guard didn't get much help.