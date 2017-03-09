Washington state asks to keep travel ban pause - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Washington state asks to keep travel ban pause

Washington state's attorney general is asking a federal judge to affirm that an order blocking President Donald Trump's first travel ban will also apply to a revised travel ban.
   Attorney General Bob Ferguson in Seattle made the announcement about the legal challenge to the revised travel ban.
   The new ban goes into effect March 16 and bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.
