Truck rolls in Fayette County crash

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says a truck rolled over in a single-car crash overnight near Hawkeye.

A report says the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. last night on 210th Street near Y Avenue. Officers say the 24-year-old Sumner man behind the wheel was driving east bound when we crashed into a roadside ditch, with the truck rolling onto its top.

The truck is considered a total loss, while police say the driver was cited for Failure to Maintain Control and Failure to use a Safety Belt. There's no information on the man's condition following the crash at this time.