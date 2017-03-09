Highway 20 now open in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Highway 20 now open in Dubuque

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

UPDATE: Highway 20 is now open between Menards and Stone Valley. The construction took 7-8 minutes. 

The Iowa Department of Transportation will close a portion of Highway 20 next week for about 20 minutes.

Work being done for the Southwest Arterial will force the DOT to close both east and westbound lanes of traffic at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

It will be closed from the intersection with Stone Valley Drive to the intersection where Menards is located--about a mile and a half.

Because the closure is so short, the DOT says they won't be posting a detour.

For more information, visit www.511ia.org.

