UPDATE: Multiple car break-ins reported at Dubuque fitness centers

Police are warning Dubuquers about a string of car break-ins happening recently around fitness centers.

"We've got a small rash of vehicle burglaries happening outside of athletic facilities where people are going to get a workout in, leaving stuff in their car," said Mark Dalsing, Dubuque Chief of Police.

Five incidents happening at the Dubuque YMCA parking lot on Booth Street.

Thieves smashing the windows and grabbing items like purses. "When they come out, the windows are broken and the items are gone," added Dalsing.

The burglaries also happening at the parking lot of Alpine Tennis & Fitness Center on Cedar Cross Road.

Authorities say there's a strong possibility all the incidents are related. one thing in common with the victims leaving items in plain view.

Police recommend not leaving anything of value inside your car, also remember to lock your doors. "Everyone of these was preventable to a degree, it's a shame we just can't leave stuff out on seats and feel comfortable that it's gonna be there when we return," Dalsing said.

Police say they have descriptions of a suspect they're investigating who may be responsible for thefts.

******************************

A rash of car break-ins have been reported at the Dubuque YMCA, according to Dubuque Police.

According to Lt. Scott Baxter, three cases were reported Wednesday. Baxter said all three vehicles had purses sitting on the seat in full view.

In all three cars, the windows were broken in order to get in.

Baxter said there were also two break-ins reported last Friday, all of which were under the same circumstances.