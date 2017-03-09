Iowa House Republicans ending debate, forcing voter ID vote - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa House Republicans ending debate, forcing voter ID vote

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- The Republican-controlled Iowa House is ending debate on a voter identification bill and forcing a vote.

GOP lawmakers used a procedural move to end debate at 11 a.m. today, following floor discussion that lasted until nearly midnight Wednesday. A vote was expected after today's debate ends.

The same procedural move was recently used to end debate on a bill eliminating most collective bargaining rights for public workers.

The bill would make several changes to Iowa's elections system, and includes requiring people to show approved identification to vote. People without a state driver's license are expected to receive a free state-issued card in the mail.

Republicans say the bill will make needed improvements and ensure voter integrity. Democrats say it will suppress voter turnout among minorities, the elderly and the disabled.

