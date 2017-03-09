Man escapes Waterloo correctional facility - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man escapes Waterloo correctional facility

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The Iowa Department of Corrections says a man escaped  a correctional facility this morning. 

Anthony Terrell Jacobs, convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon in Black Hawk County, ran out the door of the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility around 3:10 am this morning.

Jacobs is 22-year-old years old, weighs 244 pounds, and is 5'2."

He was admitted to the work release facility on November 3, 2016.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.