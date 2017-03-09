Man escapes Waterloo correctional facility

The Iowa Department of Corrections says a man escaped a correctional facility this morning.

Anthony Terrell Jacobs, convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon in Black Hawk County, ran out the door of the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility around 3:10 am this morning.

Jacobs is 22-year-old years old, weighs 244 pounds, and is 5'2."

He was admitted to the work release facility on November 3, 2016.