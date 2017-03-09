Iowa day care worker accused of dragging, kicking 3-year-old

An Altoona day care worker has been accused of dropping, dragging and kicking a 3-year-old while on the job.

Police say 44-year-old Bobbie Albany is charged with child endangerment.

Sgt. Brett Handy says Albany abused the child Feb. 6 at the Altoona 8th Street Child Care Center. Authorities say a surveillance camera recorded the incident.

Online records say Albany remained in Polk County custody Thursday.

Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Albany. The day care owners have declined to comment.

Handy says the child did not suffer life-threatening injuries.