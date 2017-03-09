Grout Museum asking for help with new Korean War exhibit

Asking for your help.

The Grout Museum is working on a new exhibit, and you may have some information they need.

The new project is for people who died in the Korean War. The Grout Museum wants to make an exhibit similar to the Faces To Go With Names exhibit which has pictures, information and the names of all 866 Iowans who died in the Vietnam War.

After the exhibit's success, the museum is now asking people for any information or pictures they have about any of the 567 Iowa veterans who died in the Korean War. They would like to feature all of those veterans in a similar exhibit by the end of July.

People have already helped the Grout Museum get information on 397 of the veterans.

If you would like to help, call the museum at 319- 234-6357.