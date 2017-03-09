Manchester aims to improve safety, quality of trails - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Manchester aims to improve safety, quality of trails

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
MANCHESTER (KWWL) -

The city of Manchester is working to improve safety along with the quality of their trails with their latest project.

They're installing counters along some of the trails, trying to get a better understanding of how their trails are used.

"It will give us a chance to justify maintenance, extensions, upgrades, repairs and that sort of thing. So we know our trails are being used, and we want to keep it that way. It's a great asset for our community, and this will give us a chance to monitor it and see how much they're really being used," said Doug Foley, the city's parks and recreation director.

They'll install two counters along some of their more than four miles of trails.

Those counters use sensors to count the number of users.  They're part of a larger project, made possible by a $10,000 grant.

A number of Eastern Iowa communities will join Manchester in a similar project.

In addition to all the benefits mentioned above, Foley says the counters will help them keep users safe on the trails.

"The counters will really help us see what time of the day they're being used. So if we realize they're being used at nighttime more than other times. That'll give us a chance for our public safety and our law enforcement officers to maybe patrol that area a little bit harder," Foley said.

The counters will be installed soon and will be in place for a year collecting data.

