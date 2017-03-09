"How is this different than Jim Crow?" Lawmakers debate voter ID bill

Iowa lawmakers are in the process of debating a bill that would require voters to show a picture ID in order to vote.

During the debate, multiple lawmakers referred to the bill as a new form of "Jim Crow" laws.

Marion Republican Ken Rizer is the floor manager for the bill.

Late Wednesday night during the debate, Floyd County Democrat Todd Prichard questioned Rizer.

Here's what was said, starting with one of Prichard's questions:

"Are you familiar with Jim Crow?

I am.

How is this different than Jim Crow?

I think that's kind of an offensive question, to tell you the truth.

Well I think this bill has problems. I'd like to know why it's not a suppression bill.

Representative Prichard, are you accusing me of trying to pass a Jim Crow law?

I think that this bill is going to try to suppress voter participation in our Democracy."

Rizer says most voters already have a government issued ID -- and says the government will send free ID's to those that don't.

Secretary of State Paul Pate is pushing the Voter ID bill as a way to prevent fraud.

Debate is scheduled to continue on Thursday.