Cancer foundation receives thousands in donations after Monday theft

After a break-in at an area restaurant there has been an outpouring of support.

More than $1,000 in donations for the Austin Strong Foundation was among the items stolen from Sally's on Broadway.

"Immediately after your story aired someone reached out to the Austin Strong Foundation to Austin's mother and said you need to call me right away please we'd like to make a donation and it was a gentleman from Waterloo and he said my wife and I would like to send $1,000 where do we send it to," says Sally Deeb, Owner of Sally's on Broadway.

For the last couple of days donations have continued to pour in.

"Oh I know he's smiling, I know he's smiling," Sally told us referring to Austin Smith.

Austin was a great friend of Sally's and a frequent visitor of the restaurant, he died of cancer last year.

The Austin Strong Foundation was created in his memory to help others fighting cancer.

Now, all that was stolen has been returned and multiplied thanks to generous donors.

"It's about everyone's kindness and generosity it's no longer about a theft," Sally told us.

Sally says she wants to thank everyone for their generosity, she believes since Monday they have received around $4,000 in donations.

The Austin Strong Foundation released a statement that read in part,

"Every penny counts in the fight against childhood cancer and to steal from those efforts is incomprehensible. We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support we have received upon learning this news and we hope that the person(s) responsible for this crime have a shred of decency and come forward and make this situation right for all those involved."

