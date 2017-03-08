TRACKING: Clouds increase tonight...so not as cold

Clouds increase tonight with a light south wind keeping temperatures warmer than last night with lows in the teens. The sky remains mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance of light rain in the afternoon. It is warmer with highs close to 40 degrees...this is the beginning of the temperatures warm enough to melt the snow through next week

Rain chances continue Thursday night into Friday morning. Clouds slowly clear during the afternoon helping push high temperatures to near 50 Friday.

The weekend is dry with highs mainly in the 40s. Some 50s are possible Sunday. The next chance of rain is Monday with highs in the low 50s. More sunshine is on the way Tuesday as temperatures are a few degrees cooler. Wednesday is cloudy as we track the next chance of rain by Thursday next week.



For more weather information, click here.