UPDATE: 8-year-old killed after being hit by mini-van while riding tricycle

UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol has identified 8-year-old Cassandra Rieken of Monticello as the victim.

The driver of the minivan is identified 27-year-old April Covel of Monticello.

Original story:

An 8-year-old is killed after being hit by a mini-van while riding a tricycle. It happened on S. Cedar St. and W. Washington St. in Monticello.

Troopers say the two collided near the intersection. The victim's name has not been released.