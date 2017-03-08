UPDATE: 8-year-old killed after being hit by mini-van while ridi - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: 8-year-old killed after being hit by mini-van while riding tricycle

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
MONTICELLO (KWWL) -

UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol has identified 8-year-old Cassandra Rieken of Monticello as the victim.

The driver of the minivan is identified 27-year-old April Covel of Monticello.

Original story:

An 8-year-old is killed after being hit by a mini-van while riding a tricycle.  It happened on S. Cedar St. and W. Washington St. in Monticello.

Troopers say the two collided near the intersection.  The victim's name has not been released.

