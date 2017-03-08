Five UNI Wrestlers seeded at the NCAA Championships

Five Panthers are seeded in the top 15 for the Division I NCAA Wrestling Championships set for March 16-18.



UNI will be sending seven wrestlers. It’s the most for the team since 2014 when the team took 15th and crowned three All-Americans, including Dylan Peters at 125 pounds. Peters has shot at becoming just the 10th Panther to earn three Division I All-America honors.



The last Panther to become a three-time All-American in Division I was Justin Greenlee in 1995. Greenlee will be inducted into the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame in Cresco, Iowa, April 10.



The Panthers will be looking to improve on their 25th team finish from 2016. Peters is the only returning All-American.



Seeds and matchups in the first round for UNI:

125 pounds: Dylan Peters vs. No. 4 Darian Cruz (Lehigh)

133 pounds: No. 12 Josh Alber vs. Austin Eicher (Michigan State) – Alber beat Eicher 9-3 when Eicher competed for Northern Illinois – January 2016.

149 pounds: No. 7 Max Thomsen vs. Matthew Cimato (Drexel) – Thomsen beat Cimato 5-2 en route to a third-place finish at Southern Scuffle this year.

165 pounds: No. 11 Bryce Steiert vs. Andrew Mendel (Army) – Steiert could face No. 6 Daniel Lewis of Missouri in the second round. Steiert has pinned Lewis, but the Mizzou wrestler leads the series 2-1.

174 pounds: No. 13 Taylor Lujan vs. Ryan Christensen (Wisconsin) – Lujan beat Christensen 10-3 on the road.

184 pounds: No. 12 Drew Foster faces the winner of the pigtail match between Robert Steveson (Minnesota) and Nick Corba (Cleveland State)

197 pounds: Jacob Holschlag vs. No. 8 Ryan Wolfe (Rider) – Holschlag has top-20 wins over then-ranked No. 11 Shawn Scott, No. 18 James Benjamin and No. 18 Brad Johnson. Scott earned an 11th seed for the NCAA tournament.