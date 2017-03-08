911 outage in Benton County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

911 outage in Benton County

Scott Albanese
BENTON COUNTY (KWWL) -

There is a 911 phone outage in parts of Benton County.  The sheriff's office says the disruption is affecting people in Shellsburg and Urbana.

911 calls can still be made from cellphones. 

