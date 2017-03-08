State Auditor defends report, after local mayor accuses them of not doing their job.

KWWL digging deeper into the state's re-audit of the City of Parkersburg.

The city's mayor says the state's findings are false and the auditors didn't do their jobs.

The state making recommendations for changes to some of the city's pay practices after the auditor's report found that employees are double dipping, getting paid for a job while they're on another.

The State Auditor Mary Mosiman says she stands by her office's work. Mosiman telling KWWL, their findings are supported by facts listed within the 50-page report compiled after a more than 2-year investigation.

During a town hall, last week, Mayor Perry Bernard saying, "We know we are right. We know we are doing the right thing."

Bernard also accusing the State Auditor's Office, saying, "I believe, they did not do their job and their duty to look into it."

Multiple times during the town hall, the mayor and other city council members referred to the citizen petition that initiated the audit as a vendetta the state was a pawn in.

"I said, 'how many times is this done because one person has a vendetta and you spend all of your time dealing with that?' Well, she really didn't know that was the reason for it all," said Parkersburg Councilman Harlan Schuck to the crowd.

The city calling the re-audit a "personal attack" in the official report.

Among the findings the city considers a personal attack, this report statement by the auditors: "As a result, these employees are, in essence, receiving compensation for 2 separate job duties simultaneously if performed during their normal working hours."

"That was a totally false finding," said Mayor Bernard.

KWWL "How do you think they came to such a false finding?"

"Again, they were spoon fed a lot of stuff and they ran with it," said Mayor Bernard.

The state auditors saying they are confident this discovery is correct.

"If a concern started in that manner or we were given some information through an interview, we would have then gone to the supporting documentation to see if it validated the concern or if it didn't validate the concern. All of our findings were based on the support that we had," said Auditor of State manager, Jennifer Campbell, CPA.

As a result of the report, the state didn't find any illegal actions taken by the city, but made recommendations to make city policy and payments more clear.

The auditors finding on multiple occasions during the audit that the city's documentation was unclear.

"We are looking for support or policies. We are not necessarily saying the expense or the action taken is improper or incorrect, but rather we are looking to see if those decisions have been appropriately documented and are clear and understandable for not only an independent reviewer in our position, but for the citizens of the city," said Campbell.

The state auditor recommending citizens read the full report for themselves.





