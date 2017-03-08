UPDATE: 911 outage for AT&T resolved

“Service has been restored for wireless customers affected by an issue connecting to 911," said AT&T spokesman Mark Giga. "We apologize to those affected.”

(AP) -- Various law enforcement and government agencies in Texas and other states around the U.S. are reporting that AT&T customers are unable to call 911 from their cellphones.

A spokesman for Dallas-based AT&T said Wednesday evening the company is aware of service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers.

The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center says customers in the county are also affected. There is no time frame as to when it will be fixed.

In Texas, agencies in Corpus Christi, Fort Worth and other cities are providing alternate numbers for people to call if they have an emergency.

Agencies in Florida, Tennessee and Washington, D.C, have also sent out tweets saying they've been affected by the outage and are providing different numbers to call.