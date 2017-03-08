‘Day Without a Woman’: Conservative women respond with #WeShowUp

March 8th was dubbed "A Day Without a Woman."

Its goal was to inspire women to not show up for work all over the world...but not every woman was jumping at the chance to participate.

NBC news reporting many conservative women criticized the event as too left-leaning, taking to social media with the hashtags #NotMyProtest and #WeShowUp.

The conservative opposition to the Women's Strike was organized by the new group Right2Speak, which formed in February in opposition to the March 8th strike.

Right2Speak said it aims to highlight the voices of women whose values "counteract angry, extreme liberal female voices in the mainstream media and on social media in the political sphere."