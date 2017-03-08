Cedar Rapids Kennedy rallies by Dubuque Hempstead in 1st Round of Boys State Basketball

Cedar Rapids Kennedy trailed by as many as 21 to Dubuque Hempstead before rallying to beat the Mustangs 55-47 in the first round of the 4A Boys State Basketball tournament.

Kennedy had four players in double figures led by Jackson Foley and Derrick Diggins with 14 points a piece. Hempstead was led by Curtis Martin III with a game high 19.

Hempstead led 32-11 midway thru the second quarter, but Kennedy outscored the Mustangs 19-2 in the 3rd quarter and 44-15 over the final 20 minutes of the game to get the win and advance to play Iowa City West.