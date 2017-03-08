Cedar Rapids Kennedy rallies by Dubuque Hempstead in 1st Round o - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids Kennedy rallies by Dubuque Hempstead in 1st Round of Boys State Basketball

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Cedar Rapids Kennedy trailed by as many as 21 to Dubuque Hempstead before rallying to beat the Mustangs 55-47 in the first round of the 4A Boys State Basketball tournament.

Kennedy had four players in double figures led by Jackson Foley and Derrick Diggins with 14 points a piece. Hempstead was led by Curtis Martin III with a game high 19.

Hempstead led 32-11 midway thru the second quarter, but Kennedy outscored the Mustangs 19-2 in the 3rd quarter and 44-15 over the final 20 minutes of the game to get the win and advance to play Iowa City West.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.