Iowa City West holds off Newton 57-51 at Boys State Basketball Tournament

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Iowa City West got 18 points each from Devontae Lane and Connor McCaffery as the top ranked Trojans beat Newton 57-51.

The Trojans entered the game heavily favored but trailed Newton 30-28 at halftime and 45-43 at the end of the third quarter. Iowa City West will face Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday afternoon in the semifinal round.

