Lyric and Elizabeth investigators look into Indiana case

The double murder of two teens in Indiana has a number of people asking if there is any connection to the Lyric and Elizabeth case.

The lead DCI agent of the Evansdale case says he's been in contact with Indiana investigators. He says they have compared notes, names, and they'll see where that leads.

On Wednesday, Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sargent John Parrine posted a tweet saying, "rumors circulating about the #delphi case being linked to a 2012 double homicide in Iowa. At this time a connection has not been determined."

Here is what we do know, both sets of girls were on the trails by themselves. The girls were kidnapped, murdered, and left in a wooded park. Both sets of girls went missing on the 13th of the month.



We spoke to Elizabeth's father, Drew Collins shortly after the news about the Indiana murder.

"My heart just breaks for the families. I don't know what they are going through. I know what I went through and our family went through. It is just very hard, It doesn't get easier," said Collins.

Collins says he contacted authorities right after seeing the Indiana news. They told him, they were already ahead of him. Investigators with the Evansdale case stress that it's important to let Indiana have their space and solve that murder first.

There is a $150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for the disappearance. If you have any information, please call 319-232-6682