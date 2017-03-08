KWWL: March tornadoes strange but not unheard of

Clean-up efforts are gaining momentum in parts of Iowa after more than a dozen tornadoes hit the state.

KWWL Meteorologists are saying March tornadoes are strange, but they're not unheard of.

From 1980 to 2015, there were 71 reported tornadoes in the month of March across the state.

That's about two tornadoes on average for the month of March compared to more than a dozen earlier this week.

However, in 1990 there were 14 tornadoes reported March 13.

In 1991, 12 tornadoes also touched down across the state.

Several Iowans heard the tornado sirens earlier than they normally do for the season, as several people braced for tornadoes in places like Seymour.

"It's very surprising for the beginning of March to have this kind of an outbreak here across eastern Iowa, because it technically still is winter," KWWL Meteorologist Kyle Kiel said.

Even though Black Hawk County missed some of that severe weather southeastern Iowa saw, the (Black Hawk County) Emergency Management Agency right here in Waterloo said they keep a close eye on all the storms moving across the state, just like the StormTrack Seven Weather Team.

"We can learn from these types of events, whether they're in Iowa or not. We can learn from these. We can take a look what the environment was and kind of keep this in the back of our minds the next time something like this happens," Kiel said.

Even though more than a dozen twisters were reported all across Iowa, Kiel said they're watching all models all over to see how you might be affected.

"We're always watching the weather across Iowa, especially across our west to see what weather is headed toward our way, what our environment is like in Iowa if these storms can sustain themselves throughout the event," Kiel said.

According to Lori Glover with the Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency, she has not received any notice to send resources from Waterloo to surrounding counties more affected by severe weather.