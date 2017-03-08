Monica Vernon will run for Cedar Rapids Mayor - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Monica Vernon will run for Cedar Rapids Mayor

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Monica Vernon will run for Cedar Rapids Mayor. 

The announcement comes after Vernon was defeated by Rod Blum for Congress during the 2016 election. 

Current Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett announced in December that he would not run for re-election as mayor. 

Since the announcement multiple people have announced their plans to fill his spot. 

"I thought long and hard about this," Vernon told KWWL this afternoon. 

Vernon says she is known for being able to bring people together to get things done. 

"I love this city I love everything about it," she told us when we asked why she wanted to be mayor. 

"I want to keep pushing forward," she says. 

Vernon has been on the Cedar Rapids City Council in the past, serving six years as Mayor Pro Tempore. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.