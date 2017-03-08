Monica Vernon will run for Cedar Rapids Mayor.

The announcement comes after Vernon was defeated by Rod Blum for Congress during the 2016 election.

Current Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett announced in December that he would not run for re-election as mayor.

Since the announcement multiple people have announced their plans to fill his spot.

"I thought long and hard about this," Vernon told KWWL this afternoon.

Vernon says she is known for being able to bring people together to get things done.

"I love this city I love everything about it," she told us when we asked why she wanted to be mayor.

"I want to keep pushing forward," she says.

Vernon has been on the Cedar Rapids City Council in the past, serving six years as Mayor Pro Tempore.