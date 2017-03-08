UPDATE: Arrest made in Maquoketa bank robbery, chase

UPDATE: Deputies have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Dante Rhodes, of Dubuque. They say he lost control of his SUV at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 52S and side-swiped another car.

He continued to drive before losing control again and hitting a patrol car head-on at Bellevue Heights Rd. Deputies say Rhodes then tried to run away, but was tasered and arrested shortly after being treated for injuries.

He's charged with Eluding and Reckless Driving. Charges in the bank robbery are pending.

The investigator in the patrol car was taken to the hospital and released.

----------------------------------

A bank robbery leads to a car chase through two counties. Deputies say a man robbed the Fidelity Bank on Iowa 64 in Maquoketa around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

They say he did not show a weapon, but claimed to have one. The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says he then led authorities on a chase.

According to our coverage partners at the Telegraph Herald, the chase ended with a crash on Bellevue Heights Road, south of Dubuque.