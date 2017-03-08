Waterloo police make arrests in Tuesday morning shooting

Waterloo police have arrested four people in connection to a shooting that injured a Cedar Rapids man.

It happened Tuesday morning near West 4th street and Western Ave. The victim was Jermiah Taylor, 20 from Cedar Rapids. According to police, witnesses saw someone pull a handgun from his waistband and fired several shots, one even hitting Taylor in the buttocks.

Police recovered two handguns and arrested four people.

Sahjit Phillips,18 of Waterloo has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons and willful Injury. William McNealy, 16 of Waterloo has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Kutarius Northern, 21 of Marion has been charged with theft 3rd degree (Possession of the stolen firearm), and Carrying Weapons. Ka’Leck Bolden,18 of Cedar Rapids has been charging with carrying weapons.