Waterloo police make arrests in Tuesday morning shooting

Queensland Police in Australia are reassigning a police dog who was too nice to take down criminals.More >>
Queensland Police in Australia are reassigning a police dog who was too nice to take down criminals.More >>
A business in the NewBo district in Cedar Rapids has been burglarized two times in less than six months. Cedar Rapids Police say they're responding by stepping up patrol in the district to prevent future crime.More >>
A business in the NewBo district in Cedar Rapids has been burglarized two times in less than six months. Cedar Rapids Police say they're responding by stepping up patrol in the district to prevent future crime.More >>
Center Point-Urbana Girls soccer team advances to the 1A State Title gameMore >>
Center Point-Urbana Girls soccer team advances to the 1A State Title gameMore >>
The Union Girls soccer team rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second half of their State Semifinal round game with North Scott to beat the Lancers 4-3 to advance to Saturday's Championship game.More >>
The Union Girls soccer team rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second half of their State Semifinal round game with North Scott to beat the Lancers 4-3 to advance to Saturday's Championship game.More >>
A beautiful old barn that has stood for more than 100 years was destroyed in a fire last night.More >>
A beautiful old barn, which stood for more than 100 years, was destroyed in a fire last night.More >>