Theatre group to donate proceeds from Rumors, Next Washington Community Theater Production

Harp Players Theatre Group profits from the March comedy Rumors, the newest Harp Players/Washington Community Theater production, will be donated to Camp REECE. Camp REECE is a week-long camp for children and adults with disabilities held each summer at Lake Darling Youth Center. It provides a safe outdoor camping experience to persons with disabilities ages five to eighty. The camp is attended by more than one-hundred campers each year. It is staffed and run primarily by volunteers.



Camp REECE is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Washington, Iowa. It relies heavily upon local donations to keep its fees to campers as low as possible.



The Harp Players is a group of local performers who have been putting on comedies and donating their profits to local charities since 1999.



Rumors, written by Neil Simon and directed by Ed Colby, concerns four couples who gather at the home of a friend for a dinner party, and everything goes wrong. In the cast are Lori Wiley, Greg Wiley, Lisa Krotz, Mike Tschantz, Cindy Seberg, Tom Dawson, Brandi Glaspie, Michael McNurlen, Dan Kitchen and Elise Crone. Read more here.



Performances are March 10, 11, 17, and 18 at the Washington Community Center.

Click here for tickets.