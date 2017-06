A packed debate schedule today in the Iowa Legislature

In the house, lawmakers are scheduled to talk about a number of bills we've been following closely. That includes the Voter ID bill, which would require you to show a picture ID in order to vote. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has been pushing this bill as a way to prevent voter fraud though some feel the bill may prevent some from voting.

The house is also scheduled to debate a bill on minimum wage today. This bill would prevent cities and counties from passing their own minimum wage rates. Four counties in Iowa have already done that -- including Linn and Johnson.

