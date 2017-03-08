Dubuque spelling bee champ looks forward to national competition

It took 12 rounds to find a winner in this weekend's 30th annual Telegraph Herald Spelling Bee.

And it came down to this word: enatic.

That's the word Roosevelt Middle Schooler Haebin Han spelled correctly to win the competition and punch her ticket to Washington D.C.

What's her secret?

"I started actually studying hardcore a week before, so I was cramming the whole week," she said.

She also tried a new technique to help that studying stick.

"I wrote out the words at least three times each, in blue pen, because I heard blue makes it easier for you to remember. I wasn't sure, but why not?"

Han says it was also the work she did studying root words and the origins of words that helped her earn the title.

"I was really excited, but I guess it didn't show much. I just stood there smiling, kind of, but I was really excited," she said.

Han will now enter the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the end of May in Washington D.C.

She says she plans to start studying more than a week in advance of that competition.