Unbeaten West Delaware advances to the 3A Boys Basketball Semifinals

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
West Delaware vs Dallas Center-Grimes/Des Moines

Undefeated West Delaware looked to join Xavier and Waverly-Shell Rock in the 3A semis - they'd have to get by Dallas Center Grimes to do it -

and the Hawks got an assist from the D-C-G defense early - the rejection goes right to Kyle Wright - who buries the three - Hawks led by 1 after 1 -

and then took over in the second - Derek Krogman draws the fouldd gets the bucket - West Delaware up 17, 10 -

moments later - John Nagel lines up the long jumper - Nagel with 12 in the half - caps an 11, oh West Delaware run -

and they just kept their foot on the gas - three ball for Marshall McCarty - Hawks outscored the Mustangs 16, 3 in the second to lead 27, 13 at half -

and in the end the get it done - Wright downcourt to Krogman for the hammer - West Delaware moves to the semis with a 66 to 58 win --

John Nagel/West Delaware Senior

"We went out there and we were able to play basketball for the first time in a while. We just played, and it kind of showed in that first half."

 Matt Uthoff/West Delaware Head Coach

"The best part about coaching this group is they kind of have the chance to write their own chapter now. They're driven. We're in the semifinals. There's 4 really good teams here and we're in the final four."

