Hawks' Gunther receives at-large bid to NCAA Wrestling

The Denver girls scored first, but eventually fell to Nevada 2-1 after a penalty kick shootout to open the state soccer tournament.More >>
The Denver girls scored first, but eventually fell to Nevada 2-1 after a penalty kick shootout to open the state soccer tournament.More >>
Courtney Powell scored six times as Union rolled past Waverly-Shell Rock 7-2 to open the class 2A state soccer tournament. Powell, the state's single season record holder, extended her total to 77 for the season on Thursday.More >>
Courtney Powell scored six times as Union rolled past Waverly-Shell Rock 7-2 to open the class 2A state soccer tournament. Powell, the state's single season record holder, extended her total to 77 for the season on Thursday.More >>
Iowa Hawkeye hurdler Aaron Mallett finished second in his semifinal round heat and qualified for the finals in the 110 meter high hurdles at the NCAA Track and Field ChampionshipsMore >>
Iowa Hawkeye hurdler Aaron Mallett finished second in his semifinal round heat and qualified for the finals in the 110 meter high hurdles at the NCAA Track and Field ChampionshipsMore >>
Creighton University head men's basketball coach Greg McDermott is meeting with Ohio State University representatives about the school's vacant head coaching position, ESPN is reportingMore >>
Creighton University head men's basketball coach Greg McDermott is meeting with Ohio State University representatives about the school's vacant head coaching position, ESPN is reportingMore >>
The University of Northern Iowa will play host to the UNLV Runnin' Rebels Nov. 29 in the McLeod Center as a part of the MWC/MVC ...More >>
The University of Northern Iowa will play host to the UNLV Runnin' Rebels Nov. 29 in the McLeod Center as a part of the MWC/MVC ...More >>