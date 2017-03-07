Waverly-SR and CR Xavier advance at 3A Boys State Tournament

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Atlantic/Des Moines

Top ranked Waverly-Shell Rock opened their run in 3-A looking to cruise by Atlantic -

and the Go-Hawks were firing on all cylinders coming out - great pass on the break from Austin Phyfe to Luke Velky - 9, 2 WSR out of the gate -

and they were hitting from the arc - bullseye from Velky had the Go-Hawks up 10 -

then Phyfe from deep - splashes home three more - Waverly-Shell Rock led 32, 21 at the halftime break -

Second half - Phyfe going to work with the nice spin move for the and 1 - he had 17 -Go-Hawks up 12 -

Waverly-Shell Rock 58/Atlantic 45/FINAL

They'd hold on in the end - John Stensland dials in the three - his first bucket in a frustrating shooting day turns out to be a big one in a 58, 45 win -

Austin Phyfe/WSR Senior

"He finally got one going. He was rattled up, got the whole crowd rattled up. I think right after that we started cruising, hit some free throws after that, but that was a big bucket for us."

Nate Stegge/WSR Head Coach

"Win that first one and then it just feels a whole lot different the rest of the week, so we got ourselves to that point. We're excited for an opportunity to play on Thursday and get read for our next opponent."

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Mount Pleasant/Des Moines

They'd get the winner of Mount Pleasant and Cedar Rapids Xavier -

Saints trailing by 6 before half - but making a run - Gabe Lux buries the triple to cut the edge to three -

then after the steal - Matthew Mims goes coast to coast - Xavier trailed just 23-22 at half -

CR Xavier 59/Mount Pleasant 44/FINAL

and they'd finish it as Nathan Buttkowski drills the trey - Xavier advances 59 to 44 -

Matthew Mims/CR Xavier Junior

"It feels amazing. We worked so hard this last week and all season there's been ups and downs and we've... I think it's helped us for this moment."

and they'd storm out of the locker-room in the third - Max Techau knocks home the jumper - Saints started the half on an 11-2 run -