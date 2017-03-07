Woman thanking guardian angel after Monday's storms

One woman credits her guardian angel and a gut feeling for keeping her and her young children safe after Monday night's storm.

Autum McCann is taking a step back, looking at the place that used to be her home. The mobile home in Quasqueton is destroyed after strong winds took the entire roof off, but thankfully no one was inside at the time of the storm.

McCann says,"I had a gut feeling that I needed to get out of there as soon as possible."

Just three days ago, Autum and her sons moved out, and after seeing what's left of the house, she's counting her blessings.

"I am thanking God because I don't know how bad it could have been if we were inside," she says.

Amazingly, the roof landed at the bottom of an electric pole, barely missing the wires and the mobile home next door.

"I am just glad it didn't blow off and hit any of these other trailers," she says.

Above all, she's glad she listened to her gut feeling and got out.

"There's been a couple times in my life when I feel that a guardian angel has been there, and this is definitely one time where I am thanking them, whoever it is... I am thanking them," she says.

No one was hurt.

The manager of the property says no other mobile homes were damaged.