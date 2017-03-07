Iowa House OKs gun bill with stand-your-ground provision

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- The Iowa House has approved a sweeping gun bill that includes a stand-your-ground provision and allows citizens to sue local governments that impose weapons restrictions.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted 58-39 Tuesday along mostly party lines. The bill now heads to the GOP-majority Senate, where it has support.

The legislation would allow people to use deadly force anywhere if they believe such force was necessary to avoid injury or risk to one's life or safety. Similar legislation in other states has gained national attention over its effect on gun-related violence.

The bill would make several other changes to Iowa's gun laws. It would allow children under age 14 to use handguns with parental supervision and allow weapons on the Capitol grounds.