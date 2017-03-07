Storm leaves mangled mess in Wellsburg

A day after strong storms hit parts of Wellsburg, powerful winds are still howling across the area. Neighbors are dealing with the damage from nearly 80 mph winds.

Neighbors say the storm was quick but packed a punch.

Brad Hennick spent the day cleaning up the damage from the storm's havoc.

"Wind started picking up and we watched something fly across the window from the kitchen and as we looked out the window we watched the cattle shed lift up," said Hennick. "And all the livestock, the cattle and the horses were in there, and it just took off."

Their cattle shed, shredded to pieces, alarming both Hennick and his livestock.

"My wife said she seen the cow lift up off the ground it was so bad." said Hennick.

The structure no longer standing, now just pieces of debris spread across their yard.

"Put a temporary fence up, keep the cows in," said Lynn Duhn. Like I said, just thank the good Lord that the family is all safe and the house stood."

Thankfully, all of their livestock made it through the storm safely.

Just across the road, Hennick's neighbor felt a punch from the 80 mph winds as well.

Their barn bent and twisted, blowing the barn off its foundation and shaking up everything inside. The mangled mess, a testament to how strong the winds were.

The Grundy County Sheriff says there were no reported injuries overnight from the storm.