UPDATE: EF-0 tornado confirmed in Dubuque County

UPDATE:

The National Weather Service confirms there was an EF-0 tornado Monday night in Bernard.

The day after strong storms sweep through eastern Iowa, the Gregorich family in Zwingle is surrounded by a mess.

Tin wrapped around trees, pieces of wood all over. "The pole barn was located right up there where the camper is, that's where it was and it flew down here and behind the house, and down over there," said Theresa Gregorich.

The large barn blown apart in a matter of seconds, across the road over 100 yards.

At the time, the family in the basement taking cover, not sure if its a tornado or not. "It made a loud noise, but they're supposed to come out and tell us if it was a true tornado or just high winds."

Further down the road in Bernard, the roof of another home is damaged, some siding also ripped off. Behind the home, you can see what looks like a trailer flipped over.

Over in Peosta, storms also causing destruction at the Swiss Valley Nature Center. A massive tree falling on the Walnut Pavilion.

Staff there making plans to rebuild it.

Dubuque emergency management says are no reported injuries.