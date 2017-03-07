Muscatine church hit by storm, pipe organ destroyed

Yellow tape blocks off the debris left from the centerpiece of the sanctuary at Wesley United Methodist Church.

What was a large and beautiful pipe organ is now unrecognizable.

"To walk up in this room and just see our beautiful pipe organ just smashed in pieces everywhere it just kind of made my jaw drop and I just remember everyone here, we were all very silent," says Katie Roquet, Director of Media Ministries at Wesley United Methodist Church

Organ pipes can be found laying on the ground from the more than 30-year-old instrument.

"For the organ to be gone it's a huge blow for us," Roquet told us.

The roof is now open to the sky where the chimney collapsed on it during the storm.

Among all of the rubble the cross is still standing, weathering the storm held up by just a couple of chains.

We spoke with some men from Casavant which is the company that built the organ, it was the largest pipe organ in Iowa.

They told us just by looking at it they believe some of the pipes will be salvageable.

The church says they are not a building but the people and they are thankful no one was hurt.

As crews work to restore power to the building, the church plans to unite and rebuild.

