Two injured in fiery I-80 crash near Iowa City

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
JOHNSON COUNTY (KWWL) -

A vehicle was pulled over on the shoulder of the interstate when another vehicle struck it, causing it to burst into flames.

Libnia Pontaza, 24, and Jorge Pontanza, 34, were in the stopped vehicle and suffered injuries. They were both transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time but both were wearing their seat belt at the time.

Their vehicle was struck by Keaton Rogers, 30, when he collided with the rear of the parked Toyota Tacoma truck, when it then became fully engulfed.

Rogers is also listed as driving a Toyota Tacoma.

The accident occurred after 1 p.m. on I-80 westbound, near mile marker 243, and caused all three lanes to be shut down temporarily.

Coralville Police Department was the first on the scene and were assisted by both the Iowa City Police Department, the State Patrol, and both Coralville and Iowa City Fire Departments.

Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate the accident.

