VIDEO: Nanny shoves child down stairs at day care

Police in Pennsylvania have arrested a daycare worker caught on camera shoving a young child down the stairs.

According to authorities in Primos, Pennsylvania, the video shows a day care worker pushing a 4-year-old girl down the stairs on Friday evening.

Police say workers at the day care had just installed a surveillance camera about a half hour before the incident took place.

In the video, a woman who police identified as 52-year-old Sarah Gable, looks up at the camera after shoving the girl and realizes she is being recorded.

She then takes the girly by the hand and leads her down the stairs the rest of the way.

Gable has since been arrested and charged with Simple Assault, Harassment, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

She will also likely be charged with Reckless Endangerment.

The 4-year-old girl suffered a minor knee injury and returned to the day care Monday.

Gable was fired from the day care and arrested though she is currently out on bail.