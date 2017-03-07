Man found guilty of murder and robbery in Dubuque County home in - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man found guilty of murder and robbery in Dubuque County home invasion

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
DUBUQUE COUNTY (KWWL) -

A man is found guilty of First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery.  A jury convicted 19-year-old Imere Hall.

He was one of eight people arrested in connection to the home invasion and death of 21-year-old Collin Brown.  Brown was shot to death in Key West on April 2, 2016.

The following are also facing charges:

Tacari Minifee,20, Murder 1st/Robbery 1st

Eric Campbell, 30, Murder 1st/Robbery 1st

Taylor Shaw, 21, Murder 1st/Robbery 1st

Adrianna Chica, 19, Robbery 2nd

Corby Yager, 20, Robbery 2nd

Jeremy Dukes, 21, Conspiracy to commit a felony

Savanna Stotlar, 31, Robbery 2nd

