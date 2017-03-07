Reported wildfires burning in at least 9 counties across US

Wildfires burning in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas have claimed the lives of at least five people.

A department of emergency management spokesperson has reported fires in at least nine counties.

Three people died Monday while working on a ranch in Texas, one from smoke inhalation and the other two from severe burns.

An Oklahoma truck driver also died from smoke inhalation while traveling in Kansas.

The latest death happened in Lipscomb County, Texas.

The blaze has burned close to 16 square miles of land in one of the counties and at least 156 square miles near the state border.

As of late Monday afternoon, close to 300 people had to leave their homes.

This is not the only wildfire occurring in Oklahoma at this time.