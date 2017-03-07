Crawford County, WI deputies looking for help identifying burglary suspect

Deputies are asking for help identifying a suspect in a convenience store burglary. Someone broke into "The Port" in Bridgeport in Crawford County, Wisconsin early Tuesday morning.

They say the suspect stole cash from the ATM machine, as well as other items. He's described as a white man, about 6-feet-tall, medium build, large nose, wearing a black shirt or jacket, black mask over his face, goggles, and light color gloves.

If you have any information, please contact the Crawford County Crime Stoppers at (608) 326-8933. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.