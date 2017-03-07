National Weather Service confirms 13 tornadoes in Iowa

The National Weather Service has confirmed 13 tornadoes ripped through Iowa.

The storms that rolled through Monday night created quite a bit of damage across central and eastern Iowa. NWS continues to survey damage, so the number of tornadoes may change.

Muscatine

RATING: EF-2

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 115 MPH

PATH LENGTH: 1.8 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM: 200 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 3

Seymour

RATING: EF-2

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 115-125 MPH

PATH LENGTH: 12.6 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM: 200 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 3

South of Harcourt

RATING: EF-0

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 70 MPH

PATH LENGTH: 2.3 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 30 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

North of Dayton

RATING: EF-0

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 70 MPH

PATH LENGTH: 1.4 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 30 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

West of Knoxville

RATING: EF-1

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 90 to 100 MPH

PATH LENGTH: 0.9 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

North of Knoxville

RATING: EF-1

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 85 to 95 MPH

PATH LENGTH: 1.5 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 80 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

Centerville

RATING: EF-2

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 115-125 MPH

PATH LENGTH: 8.1 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 200 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

Blue Grass/NW Davenport/Eldridge Iowa…

RATING: EF-2

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 120 MPH

PATH LENGTH: 25.3 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 1,000 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

Bernard

RATING: EF-0

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 95 MPH

PATH LENGTH: 5.7 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 25 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

Bennett

RATING: EF-1

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 110 MPH

PATH LENGTH: 16.8 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

Low Moor

RATING: EF-1

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 110 MPH

PATH LENGTH: 4.36 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 50 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

Walcott

RATING: EF-2

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 115 MPH

PATH LENGTH: 34.7 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 200 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

Grandview

RATING: EF-2

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 115 MPH

PATH LENGTH: 0.3 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 150 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0