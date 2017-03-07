National Weather Service confirms 13 tornadoes in Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

National Weather Service confirms 13 tornadoes in Iowa

The National Weather Service has confirmed 13 tornadoes ripped through Iowa.

The storms that rolled through Monday night created quite a bit of damage across central and eastern Iowa.  NWS continues to survey damage, so the number of tornadoes may change.

Muscatine
RATING: EF-2
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 115 MPH
PATH LENGTH: 1.8 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM: 200 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 3

Seymour
RATING: EF-2
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 115-125 MPH
PATH LENGTH: 12.6 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM: 200 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 3

South of Harcourt
RATING: EF-0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 70 MPH
PATH LENGTH: 2.3 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 30 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0

North of Dayton
RATING: EF-0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 70 MPH
PATH LENGTH: 1.4 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 30 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0

West of Knoxville
RATING: EF-1
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 90 to 100 MPH
PATH LENGTH: 0.9 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0

North of Knoxville
RATING: EF-1
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 85 to 95 MPH
PATH LENGTH: 1.5 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 80 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0

Centerville
RATING: EF-2
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 115-125 MPH
PATH LENGTH: 8.1 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 200 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0

Blue Grass/NW Davenport/Eldridge Iowa…
RATING: EF-2
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 120 MPH
PATH LENGTH: 25.3 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 1,000 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0

Bernard
RATING: EF-0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 95 MPH
PATH LENGTH: 5.7 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 25 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0

Bennett
RATING: EF-1
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 110 MPH
PATH LENGTH: 16.8 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0

Low Moor
RATING: EF-1
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 110 MPH
PATH LENGTH: 4.36 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 50 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0

Walcott
RATING: EF-2
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 115 MPH
PATH LENGTH: 34.7 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 200 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0

Grandview
RATING: EF-2
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 115 MPH
PATH LENGTH: 0.3 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 150 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0

