Waterloo police investigate Tuesday morning shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo police investigate Tuesday morning shooting

Posted: Updated:
Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A man has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The shooting happened off of west 4th street in Waterloo Tuesday morning.

According to Captain Dave Mohlis, the victim was taken to Allen hospital and is currently in surgery.

Mohlis says they are just starting the investigation and more information will be available later. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.